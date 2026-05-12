Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

World News in Brief: Human rights in Mongolia, surge in sexual violence in Haiti, worsening hunger in Afghanistan

UN human rights chief Volker Türk on Monday praised Mongolia’s recent human rights progress during a visit to the country, which recently adopted the region’s first law protecting human rights defenders.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why is the US so obsessed with controlling Cuba?
~ ‘Poverty porn’: the moral dilemma behind MrBeast’s billion-dollar empire
~ Tunisia Suspends Rights Groups That Shaped Its Democracy
~ European Union: Surveillance Technology Sold to Rights Violators
~ DR Congo: Increasing Repression of Critical Expression
~ ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ shows how Christian imagery circulates in unusual ways through the fashion industry
~ What makes a good teacher? Ask a Republican and a Democrat, and they are likely to agree
~ Europe: Failure to suspend Israel from Eurovision betrays humanity and exposes blatant double standards
~ Tunisia: End Abusive Prosecution of Refugee Aid Workers
~ How Nigerians are coping with heat waves amid crippling power outages.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter