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Human Rights Observatory

Why is the US so obsessed with controlling Cuba?

By Deborah Shnookal, Research fellow, Department of Spanish and Latin American Studies, The University of Melbourne
For months, US President Donald Trump has been fixated on Cuba. He’s issued threats and imposed additional sanctions on the island. The US military has conducted dozens of…The Conversation


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