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Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Israel’s systematic destruction of high-rise buildings must be investigated as war crimes of wanton destruction and collective punishment

By Amnesty International
Israel’s unlawful and wanton destruction of civilian high-rise buildings continues to have devastating consequences for displaced Palestinian families in the occupied Gaza Strip, where reconstruction remains a distant dream amid ongoing genocide and air strikes despite the October 2025 so-called ceasefire, said Amnesty International today. To illustrate the gravity of the wanton destruction that Israeli […] The post Israel/OPT: Israel’s systematic destruction of high-rise buildings must be investigated as war crimes of wanton destruction and collective punishment appeared first on Amnesty…


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