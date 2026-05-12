NZ’s costly fees-free scheme did little to widen access to tertiary education – new study
By Lisa Meehan, Director NZ Policy Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
Cristóbal Castro Barrientos, PhD Candidate, NZ Policy Research Institute, Auckland University of Technology
The government’s scrapping of the fees-free scheme saves money but doesn’t solve deeper inequalities that shape who enrols in tertiary education in the first place.
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- Monday, May 11, 2026