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Human Rights Observatory

Hantavirus is very different to COVID. Here’s why the ‘Andes virus’ won’t cause the next pandemic

By Rhys Parry, Research Fellow, Virology, The University of Queensland
For many people, news of a virus outbreak on a cruise ship immediately brings back memories of COVID spreading when the Ruby Princess docked in Sydney in March 2020. Of the passengers and crew who disembarked, 575 had COVID. The virus then spread to the community.

So it’s understandable people are concerned that passengers from the MV…The Conversation


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