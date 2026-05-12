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Human Rights Observatory

Feeling the pinch? Here are some ways to find savings – and even fight inflation

By George Mihaylov, Senior Lecturer in Finance, Adelaide University
No, this isn’t another lecture on quitting takeaway coffee or cancelling all your subscriptions. Here’s where to start finding bigger savings.The Conversation


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