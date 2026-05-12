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Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia Suspends Rights Groups That Shaped Its Democracy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Demonstrators display a banner in Arabic reading, ''Our history will not be halted, and our message does not freeze,'' during a rally after Tunisian authorities suspended the Tunisian League for Human Rights, outside the court of First Instance in Tunis, May 6, 2026. © 2026 Chedly Ben Ibrahim/NurPhoto via AP Photo Tunisian authorities on April 24 suspended operations of the Tunisian League for Human Rights, a longstanding refuge for human rights defenders. Suspensions are a drastic measure that should only be taken as a last resort with clear justification.Founded…


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