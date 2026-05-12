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Human Rights Observatory

European Union: Surveillance Technology Sold to Rights Violators

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2026 Glenn Harvey for Human Rights Watch EU member states host many companies that produce dangerous surveillance technology that can be used to violate rights, the export of which necessitates robust controls.The implementation and oversight of the EU regulatory framework governing export of surveillance technologies have serious flaws, resulting in the technology being sold to those who use it in violation of international human rights and humanitarian law. The EU should tighten the controls requiring states to do greater human rights due diligence, block…


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