Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Increasing Repression of Critical Expression

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi speaks during a press conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 6, 2026. © 2026 Democratic Republic of Congo Presidency/Handout via REUTERS (Kinshasa) – The authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo are increasingly harassing and arbitrarily detaining journalists, activists, and political opposition members, Human Rights Watch said today.The clampdown on critical voices has occurred amid the Rwandan-backed M23 armed group’s occupation in eastern Congo and political tensions surrounding a potential constitutional amendment…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Tunisia Suspends Rights Groups That Shaped Its Democracy
~ European Union: Surveillance Technology Sold to Rights Violators
~ We studied what happened when financially struggling artists received $1,000 a month, no strings attached, for 18 months
~ When you don’t have the facts, argue the law: How Trump’s EPA is limiting its own ability to protect public health far into the future
~ The missing link in America’s critical minerals push isn’t mining – it’s processing expertise
~ ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ shows how Christian imagery circulates in unusual ways through the fashion industry
~ What makes a good teacher? Ask a Republican and a Democrat, and they are likely to agree
~ Europe: Failure to suspend Israel from Eurovision betrays humanity and exposes blatant double standards
~ Tunisia: End Abusive Prosecution of Refugee Aid Workers
~ How Nigerians are coping with heat waves amid crippling power outages.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter