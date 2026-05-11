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How the federal budget became unlocked – and allowed the digital world in

By Claire Fitzpatrick, Lecturer, Edith Cowan University
Emily Foley, Postdoctoral research fellow, Flinders University; University of Canberra
Social media ‘influencers’ were dismissed in some quarters when they were allowed into the budget lock-up. But they carry huge clout, and are here to stay.The Conversation


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