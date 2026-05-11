We found hundreds of huge ancient mass graves hidden in the Sahara desert
By Julien Cooper, Lecturer, Department of History and Archaeology, Macquarie University
Maël Crépy, Researcher in Geography and Ancient History, Université Lumière Lyon 2
Marie Bourgeois, PhD Candidate, Ancient History, Université Lumière Lyon 2
The circular mass graves were filled with the bones of people and animals, often carefully arranged around a key person at the centre.
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- Monday, May 11, 2026