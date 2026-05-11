Canada’s new sovereign wealth fund is ambitious, but its design raises questions
By Paul Calluzzo, Associate Professor and Toller Family Fellow of Finance, Queen's University, Ontario
Dan Cohen, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography and Planning, Queen's University, Ontario
Evan Jo, Assistant Professor of Finance, Queen's University, Ontario
Prime Minister Mark Carney recently announced Canada’s first national sovereign wealth fund, the Canada Strong Fund. It’s aimed at investing $25 billion in domestic projects while offering Canadians a chance to invest alongside the government.
The fund has a dual mandate to deliver market-rate returns while also investing in Canadian projects that build a
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- Monday, May 11, 2026