Why political gerrymandering in the South will likely continue to consider voters’ race despite Supreme Court ruling
By Claire B. Wofford, Associate Professor of Political Science, College of Charleston
Jordan Ragusa, Associate Professor and Associate Chair of Department of Political Science, College of Charleston
The Supreme Court has barred considering race when crafting legislative districts. But race could remain embedded in political gerrymandering, despite vehement claims to the contrary.
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- Monday, May 11, 2026