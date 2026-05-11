Conspiracy theories: do 300,000 Kiwis really believe Canada is building an army of mutant super-raccoons?
By John Kerr, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Public Health, University of Otago
Mathew Marques, Senior Lecturer in Social Psychology, La Trobe University
Matt Williams, Associate Professor in Psychology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Surveys may overestimate belief in conspiracy theories because of trolls and jokers – but genuine believers can still cause real-world harm.
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- Monday, May 11, 2026