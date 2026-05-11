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Human Rights Observatory

UN Official Would Reject US Funds with Discriminatory Conditions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Tom Fletcher, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, during a press conference in Geneva, August 22, 2025. © 2025 Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP Photo The senior United Nations humanitarian official said he would refuse US government financial contributions that would require recipients to comply with discriminatory US policies that undermine human rights. “The question is, should we take money under those conditions, knowing that it will save millions of lives, or not?” said Tom Fletcher, head of the UN Office…


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