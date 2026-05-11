Nudge theory was all about taking responsibility – but it allowed big business to look the other way
By Nick Chater, Professor of Behavioural Science, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
George Loewenstein, Professor of Economics and Psychology, Carnegie Mellon University
Feelings of despair at the state of the world can be overwhelming. Social and environmental problems persist, but political discourse is polarised, divisive and often ineffective.
A couple of decades ago, some behavioural scientists – ourselves included – began to think there might be a better way of addressing these challenges.
Instead of relying on governments to change things, we figured, perhaps we should switch the focus to people’s own actions. And maybe improving their choices…
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- Monday, May 11, 2026