What happens when scientists trust AI more than colleagues?
By Sungho Hong, Neuroscientist, Center for Memory and Glioscience, The Institute for Basic Science
Victor J. Drew, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Center for Cognition and Sociality, The Institute for Basic Science
Artificial intelligence has crossed a threshold in the modern workplace. It is being used for everything from helping employees manage schedules to supporting financial forecasts. A similar shift is now unfolding inside research laboratories.
There is currently a boom in national initiatives to accelerate the integration of AI into science. These include the US Genesis Mission and South…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 11, 2026