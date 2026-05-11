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Pensions for Botswana’s elderly are growing, but care services are lacking – study tracks 20 years

By Elena Moore, Professor of Sociology, University of Cape Town
Thokozile Madonko, Research Manager, University of the Witwatersrand
Botswana’s economy is projected to contract by 0.4% in 2026, driven largely by a slowdown in the diamond sector. Diamonds account for a third of fiscal revenues and a quarter of GDP. This means the government has less money to spend, even before making any policy choices.

At the same time, the government has set about reducing debt as a share of GDP by cutting expenditure to stabilise…The Conversation


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