We studied what happened when financially struggling artists received $1,000 a month, no strings attached, for 18 months
By Joanna Woronkowicz, Associate Professor of Public and Environmental Affairs, Indiana University
Doug Noonan, Professor of Public and Environmental Affairs, Indiana University Indianapolis
Opponents of guaranteed-income programs often argue that recipients will simply take the money and be less motivated to do any work whatsoever.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 11, 2026