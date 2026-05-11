What makes a good teacher? Ask a Republican and a Democrat, and they are likely to agree
By Gustavo E. Fischman, Professor of Education Policies and Comparative Studies, Arizona State University
Eric Haas, Professor of Educational Leadership, California State University, East Bay
Margarita Pivovarova, Associate Professor of Education Policy, Arizona State University
Most American adults will say that they most valued teachers who really knew them, cared about them and made learning relevant to their lives.
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- Monday, May 11, 2026