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Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia: End Abusive Prosecution of Refugee Aid Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mustapha Djemali. © Private (Beirut) – Five employees of the Tunisian Council for Refugees will stand trial on May 13, 2026, after appealing criminal sentences for their work assisting asylum seekers and refugees, Human Rights Watch said today. The Tunisian authorities should end the abusive prosecution of the employees, compensate them for their unlawful detention, and stop the widespread crackdown on civil society groups. Tunisian authorities shut down the Tunisian Council for Refugees in May 2024, arrested its founder and director, Mustapha Djemali, and…


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