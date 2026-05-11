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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

How Nigerians are coping with heat waves amid crippling power outages.

By Abdulrosheed Fadipe
Due to epileptic nature of the power supply, it is difficult to cope with the heat, especially during nighttime when the heat is intense.


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