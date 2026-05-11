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Why Nairobi Africa-France summit bears the hallmarks of Macron and Ruto priorities

By Frank Gerits, Research Fellow at the University of the Free State, South Africa and Assistant Professor in the History of International Relations, Utrecht University
The 2026 Africa-France summit in Nairobi on May 11-12 is the first to be held in an African country that is not a former French colony. It is also the first to be held since the dramatic collapse of relations between France and a number of west African…The Conversation


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