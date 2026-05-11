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Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
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Human Rights Observatory

First Person: Surviving death row in Thailand

A Thai woman who spent more than 20 years in prison after being found guilty of drugs trafficking – including eight on death row – has told the UN how learning to sew helped her find meaning in life behind bars, and a job when she was released.


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