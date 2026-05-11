One Nation’s rise may seem sudden, but it follows long-term voter trends
By Sarah Cameron, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Griffith University
Ian McAllister, Distinguished Professor of Political Science, Australian National University
Juliet Pietsch, Professor of Political Science, Griffith University
Voters have been growing dissatisfied with the major parties for decades. And they are no longer as willing to be told where to send their preferences.
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- Monday, May 11, 2026