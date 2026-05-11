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What is frozen shoulder? And will I need surgery?

By Fernando Sousa, Research Fellow in Physiotherapy, Monash University
Joshua Zadro, NHMRC Emerging Leader Research Fellow, Sydney Musculoskeletal Health, University of Sydney
Peter Malliaras, Professor in Physiotherapy, Monash University
Older women and people with diabetes are much more likely to develop this condition. So do physio or steroid injections make a difference? And what about surgery?The Conversation


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