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One small country set the model for reintegrating ISIS families from Syria. Here’s what Australia can learn

By Helen Stenger, Research Fellow at the ARC Centre of Excellence for the Elimination of Violence against Women (CEVAW), Monash University
After four women and nine children associated with Islamic State returned to Australia from Syria last week, the Australian Federal Police indicated some would be referred to community reintegration and countering violent extremism programs.

Australia is not starting from scratch. Thirty-one Australian women and children have previously returnedThe Conversation


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