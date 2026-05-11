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Worried about your job? You’re not alone. But there are proven ways to ease job insecurity

By Sharon Kaye Parker, Australian Research Council Laureate Fellow, Curtin University
Australians’ sense of job insecurity is now as bad as it was in COVID, when unemployment hit 6.4%. Yet there are steps that can help turn fear into action.The Conversation


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