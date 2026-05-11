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Why has this autumn been so hot and dry?

By Kimberley Reid, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Atmospheric Sciences, The University of Melbourne
It’s been a very warm and dry autumn for much of southern Australia – and winter looks set to be similar.The Conversation


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