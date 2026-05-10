‘Polyanna policy’ – is NZ’s framework for AI use in government overly optimistic?
By Deborah Te Kawa, PhD Candidate in Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
Barbara Allen, Associate Professor in Public Management and Policy, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The public sector is being encouraged to embrace AI. But can the largely voluntary governance framework we’re building to manage the technology be trusted to work?
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- Sunday, May 10, 2026