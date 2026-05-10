Wealthy people were the first to buy electric vehicles. The current boom risks entrenching inequality
By Kaveh Khalilpour, Associate Professor in Engineering and IT, University of Technology Sydney
Tallat Jabeen, AI and Data Analytics Researcher, University of Technology Sydney, Australia
Electric vehicles promise cleaner transport. But unlike rooftop solar, which is spread through communities, wealthier Australian households are the ones buying EVs.
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- Sunday, May 10, 2026