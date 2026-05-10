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Why did my baby die? I’m a pathologist. Here’s what I want you to know

By Jane Dahlstrom, Pathologist and Emeritus Professor, ANU School of Medicine and Psychology, Australian National University
Warning: this article is about stillbirth and its investigations, including autopsies and related procedures.

About six babies are stillborn in Australia every day – an incredibly difficult time for families.

Understandably, they want to know why their baby died. But for one in three stillbirths in Australia, we don’t have a reason, often…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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