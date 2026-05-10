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Silicon Valley’s AI ‘tokenmaxxing’ obsession has a big problem – and philosophers saw it coming

By Victoria Lorrimar, Director, Centre for Technology and Human Futures, University of Notre Dame Australia
Tim Smartt, Senior Research Fellow, Philosophy, University of Notre Dame Australia
Some time earlier this year, an employee at tech giant Meta built a system to track how much each staff member was using artificial intelligence (AI).

Named “Claudeonomics” after the Claude chatbot, the system created a leaderboard ranked by the number of tokens each user was exchanging with AI models, with leaders given titles such as “Token Legend”. (Tokens are tiny chunks of…The Conversation


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