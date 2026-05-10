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After dumping Inland Rail, Australia has no plan to stop relying on diesel trucks for freight

By Philip Laird, Honorary Principal Fellow, University of Wollongong
Inland Rail was meant to take 200,000 trucks a year off our roads – but it’s now been cut in half. Why is rail freight shortchanged compared to roads and city rail?The Conversation


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