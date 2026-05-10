Doctors can act as gatekeepers or brokers for patients – how they decide can be crucial
By Kevin Dew, Professor of Sociology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Chris Cunningham, Professor of Māori and Public Health, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Elizabeth Dennett, Associate Professor of Surgery, University of Otago
Kerry Chamberlain, Professor of Social and Health Psychology, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Richard Egan, Associate Professor of Health Promotion, University of Otago
Doctors have to balance finite resources and uncertain evidence to decide who should get treatments. The decisions are not always based on need or clinical benefits.
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- Sunday, May 10, 2026