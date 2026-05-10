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Human Rights Observatory

Your say: week beginning May 11

By Judy Ingham, Newsletter Producer, The Conversation
On politicians whose only policy is stirring up hate, and the case for taxing gas exports: an edited selection of your views.The Conversation


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