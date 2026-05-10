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What the Montreal Canadiens’ hockey playoff run reveals about faith, belonging and the sacred

By Dr. Matt Hoven, Professor and Kule Chair at St. Joseph's College, University of Alberta
Tracy J. Trothen, Professor of Ethics, School of Religion and School of Rehabilitation Therapy, Queen's University, Ontario
Two scholars of religion examine what the devotion to the Montreal Canadiens reveals about spirituality, belonging and what people are actually searching for when they watch the game.The Conversation


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