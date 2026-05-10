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Human Rights Observatory

Gay men have equal parenting rights in Canada — but not equal access to parenthood

By S. W. Underwood, Lecturer, Sociology, Simon Fraser University
For many gay men, building a two-father family requires navigating pathways that are complex, uncertain and costly. This significantly lowers rates of gay fatherhood.The Conversation


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