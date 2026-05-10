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With wind in its sails, One Nation looks to replicate Farrer success in Victoria – and federally

By Josh Sunman, Associate Lecturer in Public Policy, Flinders University
One Nation’s surge can no longer be seen as a blip or an aberration. As the results in the Farrer byelection showed, the right-wing populist party – which has been hovering on the fringes of Australian politics for 30 years – is now a serious electoral force.

While the byelection was considered likely to be a close contest between One Nation’s David Farley and independent Michelle Milthorpe, in the end voters delivered an easy win to Farley. His is the first One…The Conversation


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