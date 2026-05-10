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Local elections reveal the deep fracturing of UK politics and put the writing on the wall for Keir Starmer

By Ben Wellings, Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations, Monash University
Another British prime minister is in deep trouble – but simply replacing him won’t fix what is ailing the United Kingdom.The Conversation


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