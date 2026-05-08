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Human Rights Observatory

Australia: 3 Alleged ISIS-Linked Women Face Serious Charges

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A police van with one of the Australian women allegedly linked to the Islamic State at the Mascot Police Station in Sydney on May 7, 2026. © 2026 Izhar Khan/Getty Images (Sydney) – Australian authorities should ensure that criminal proceedings against three Australian women who were charged on May 7 and 8, 2026, with serious alleged crimes linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) fully respect due process rights, Human Rights Watch said today. The accused are among thirteen Australians—four women and nine children—who returned to Australia after more than seven years of…


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