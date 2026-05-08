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Human Rights Observatory

When your workplace doesn’t match your ethical outlook – the problem of ‘moral injury’

By Ebru Işıklı, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Sociology, University College Dublin
When earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria in February 2023, more than 50,000 people were killed and thousands more were injured.

One month after the disaster, a bank employee named Efe Demir died by suicide in İstanbul. Before his death, he had sent an email to colleagues questioning the actions and motivations of his employer,…The Conversation


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