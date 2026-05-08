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A bird flu vaccine for humans is being trialled – here’s how it works

By Roja Hadianamrei, Senior Lecturer in Pharmaceutical Science, University of Portsmouth
The first ever avian influenza vaccine recently started trials in the UK. This marks a milestone in the prevention of bird flu infections in humans.

The vaccine targets the H5N1 flu strain, which causes severe infections in bird populations worldwide. However, this strain of bird flu virus is also able to spread to humans in rare cases through direct contact with infected birds or poultry…The Conversation


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