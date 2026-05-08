Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do heights make your feet feel strange?

By Michelle Spear, Professor of Anatomy, University of Bristol
I wouldn’t say that I’m afraid of heights. I can stand on a cliff path or look out from a tall building without the rush of panic people often associate with vertigo. What I really dislike is something much harder to explain: the peculiar feeling in my feet.

It’s a sensation that’s difficult to describe. It isn’t numbness, it isn’t tingling either. The closest I can come is a strange awareness in the soles of my feet – a kind of buzzing.

For a long time I assumed this was just an odd personal quirk. But many people report something similar when standing near a drop. Around…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Elections 2026: Experts react to the Reform surge and Labour losses
~ “For us, almost everything is at stake”: How students from the Pacific took the fight against climate change to the world’s top court
~ The ocean is fighting climate change and we’re trying to help it – here’s how
~ How a repurposed medical device is helping us investigate ancient climate tipping points
~ Our Land: who owns the countryside? New documentary explores the access divide in England and Wales
~ Why climate action stalls, despite widespread popular support
~ Why politicians can’t fix potholes permanently
~ English local elections 2026: a story of a new kind of politics
~ Israel’s destructive actions in Lebanon are normalising war without rules
~ What’s next for the ISIS families? This is how ‘de-radicalisation’ programs work in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter