Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meet the mosquito terminator – a spider that likes us and eats our enemies

By Fiona Cross, Researcher in Animal Cognition, University of Canterbury
As a child, the mere glimpse of a spider used to send me screaming and running for cover. I was convinced that spiders were my enemies. I thought they were out to get me.

These days, I run towards spiders, not away from them. I can partly thank a spider for helping me with that. This is a special spider affectionately known as the mosquito terminator.

Mosquito terminators (Evarcha culicivora) are small spiders, about 5mm long. They are a species…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Elections 2026: Experts react to the Reform surge and Labour losses
~ “For us, almost everything is at stake”: How students from the Pacific took the fight against climate change to the world’s top court
~ The ocean is fighting climate change and we’re trying to help it – here’s how
~ How a repurposed medical device is helping us investigate ancient climate tipping points
~ Our Land: who owns the countryside? New documentary explores the access divide in England and Wales
~ Why climate action stalls, despite widespread popular support
~ Why politicians can’t fix potholes permanently
~ English local elections 2026: a story of a new kind of politics
~ Israel’s destructive actions in Lebanon are normalising war without rules
~ What’s next for the ISIS families? This is how ‘de-radicalisation’ programs work in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter