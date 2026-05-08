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Human Rights Observatory

How Venezuela has – and hasn’t – changed since Maduro’s capture

By Julia Buxton, Professor in the School of Law and Justice Studies, Liverpool John Moores University
Four months have passed since US forces captured Venezuela’s sitting president, Nicolás Maduro, and ousted him from power. Maduro’s vice-president, Delcy Rodríguez, quickly moved into the top job and has, under US tutelage, begun a process of reversing her country’s experiment with socialism.

Venezuela’s pivot towards socialism began under the leadership of Hugo Chávez. After entering office in 1999, he initiated a programme of sweeping nationalisations, state-led oil wealth redistribution and increased social spending. Chávez called this process the Bolivarian…The Conversation


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