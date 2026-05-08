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How the evolution of blockchain is changing our ideas about trust

By Viraj Nair, Lecturer in Financial Management, Royal Docks School of Business and Law, University of East London
In the shadow of the 2008 global financial crisis, trust in the financial system was at a historic low. Banks had failed, markets had collapsed, and confidence in central institutions had been deeply shaken.

It was in this moment of uncertainty that an anonymous figure, Satoshi Nakamoto, published the Bitcoin white paper – a nine-page document that quietly introduced a radical new idea: a financial system that would not rely on trust in institutions at…The Conversation


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