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Pet loss is difficult for people – what about for other pets?

By Jacqueline Boyd, Senior Lecturer in Animal Science, Nottingham Trent University
I recently lost one of my cocker spaniels, Bobbi. She was fit, healthy and active, but had a catastrophic diagnosis of oral melanoma two months before I had to make the decision that anyone with deeply loved pets dreads.

It is easy to presume that only humans have a true concept of death and what it means. However, death is universal in biology and many animals experience death within their social groups, and even as an intrinsic part of…The Conversation


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