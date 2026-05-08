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Human Rights Observatory

Brazil Needs Independent Investigations into Police Abuse

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People take part in a demonstration against a police raid in Rio de Janeiro on October 28, 2025 that left 122 people dead, including two children, October 31, 2025. © Faga Almeida/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images This week was supposed to be a step forward for Brazil: Resolution 310—a crucial resolution requiring that prosecutors lead investigations into police killings and that those investigations comply with international standards—was scheduled to take effect. Instead, the resolution is on ice. After years of advocacy by Human Rights…


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