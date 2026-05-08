Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How musical instruments have informed stage design over Eurovision’s history

By Catherine Baker, Reader in 20th Century History, University of Hull
Amy Skinner, Associate Professor in Co-Production in Mental Health Research, York St John University
Digital techniques like projection mapping, holograms and interactive performance now define the Eurovision contest’s production values. But this year’s UK act Look Mum No Computer has a more retro approach to technology.

A musician and YouTuber, Look Mum No Computer builds experimental synths from vintage equipment, sometimes even parts from toys and games consoles. His past projects include synths built into Sega Megadrives and Gibson Les Paul guitars,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Elections 2026: Experts react to the Reform surge and Labour losses
~ “For us, almost everything is at stake”: How students from the Pacific took the fight against climate change to the world’s top court
~ The ocean is fighting climate change and we’re trying to help it – here’s how
~ How a repurposed medical device is helping us investigate ancient climate tipping points
~ Our Land: who owns the countryside? New documentary explores the access divide in England and Wales
~ Why climate action stalls, despite widespread popular support
~ Why politicians can’t fix potholes permanently
~ English local elections 2026: a story of a new kind of politics
~ Israel’s destructive actions in Lebanon are normalising war without rules
~ What’s next for the ISIS families? This is how ‘de-radicalisation’ programs work in Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter